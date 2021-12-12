Browns RB Kareem Hunt questionable to return to Ravens game with ankle injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been listed as questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after sustaining an injury near the end of the first quarter.

Hunt sustained an ankle injury while he was being tackled after a 5-yard catch on Baltimore's 19-yard line.

The running back limped off the field and after being observed in the medical tent, Hunt walked back into the locker room with trainers.

A short time later, the team announced Hunt was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

