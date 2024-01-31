Browns RB Kareem Hunt undergoes sports hernia surgery after dealing with groin injury throughout season

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, set to become a free agent, underwent a sports hernia surgery and is now recovering from the procedure, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Hunt had the surgery to repair a ruptured adductor muscle that he played through this season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news.

Throughout much of the season, the Browns running back appeared on the injury reports with what was listed as a groin injury. He would rest on a regularly scheduled day or two of practice leading into a game but play through the injury week in and week out.

This season, Hunt played in 15 games for the Browns after re-signing with the team following Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Hunt recorded 411 yards and nine touchdowns on 135 carries. He was a crucial part of the Browns' red zone success throughout the year, punching through the end zone often when handed the ball near the goal line.

"I'm so appreciative of him and the way he played and the style with which he played. Obviously pre-injury to Nick, we didn't have a spot, but to Kareem's credit, he stayed in great shape. We brought him in, worked him out, he looked great, picked up, picked back up the system right away and played really good football for us and made plays in high leverage moments and scored touchdowns," head coach Kevin Stefanski said at the end of the season. "So he provided huge, huge value for us and just he's a battler. Loved the way he runs, the style with which he runs, gave us a huge jolt that we needed."

Hunt will be recovering from the surgery for the next several weeks while also testing free agency, although he hopes to remain a Cleveland Brown, as he said at the end of the season.

"If the opportunity presents itself and it's right here, then I wouldn't be opposed to coming back. It's my hometown and I want to do nothing but help them win the Super Bowl," Hunt said. "It's my ultimate hope no matter what, even if I'm playing for another team or anything, I would always be happy and satisfied if they bring a championship to Cleveland, it's my hometown. Shoot, I'd probably be at the parade cheering them on too, if that was to happen. I wish nothing but the best for the organization and the Cleveland Browns and I'm happy that I got to be a part of this journey for so long."

