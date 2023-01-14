Browns RB Nick Chubb announced as finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Year award

CLEVELAND — The Browns season is over but that doesn't mean the accolades have to stop rolling in for some of the team's star players. In fact, running back Nick Chubb is up for an award of his own as the league announced him as a finalist for the 2022 FedEx Ground Player of the Year award.

Chubb had been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award numerous times throughout the season, boasting a three-week streak with the honors earlier in the year.

The nomination for the annual award comes after Chubb posted a career high 1,525 rushing yards and notched 12 rushing touchdowns throughout the 2022 season. Throughout the year, Chubb had seven games with at least 100 rushing yards and in each of his last four seasons has recorded at least 1,000 rushing yards.

Chubb is up for the award with Titans running back Derrick Henry, who had 1,538 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who led the league with 1,653 rushing yards and had 12 rushing touchdowns of his own.

Last year, Chubb was also nominated for the yearly award.

Fans can vote on who they want to win the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award online at nfl.com/fedex and can also vote on a poll posted to the NFL's Twitter account or on the NFL's Mobile App. Voting is open through Feb. 9 at 12 a.m.

The winning running back will have a $20,000 donation given by FedEx to the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) of their choice.

The 2022 FedEx Ground Player of the Year winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m.

