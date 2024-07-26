Browns RB Nick Chubb is doing Nick Chubb things as he pushes through knee rehab

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va — The Cleveland Browns have been watching running back Nick Chubb soar through his knee rehab this offseason, hitting milestones as he prepares to return to game action sometime this season.

Chubb has impressed at every stage of his rehab, from last season when he returned to Cleveland Browns Stadium in the Dec. 28 Thursday Night Football game against the Jets to smash a guitar as the Dawg Pound Captain to more recently posting videos squatting more than 500 pounds in a weight room.

Browns RB Nick Chubb named Dawg Pound Captain for TNF, smashes guitar pregame

For the first time at a Browns practice, Chubb was seen hitting another milestone.

The running back has been working to the side with trainers to start camp, as the team placed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He's been doing strength and conditioning work, but after practice on Friday, Chubb hit the fields.

Working alongside fellow running back Nyheim Hines, who also is recovering from an ACL injury and on the PUP list, Chubb ran sprints at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

Chubb and Hines took turns running back and forth down the field, with some quick stops (not quite a cut) to keep working the strength of the knee.

The workout was simple but one that showcased just another milestone for the two players, Chubb specifically. It's not the first time Chubb has run since the injury, but to see him do it around team activities was an exciting update in his recovery.

Both Chubb and Hines are eager to get back, but not rushing anything as they aim to be 100% when they are cleared to return.