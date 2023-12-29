Browns RB Nick Chubb named Dawg Pound Captain for TNF, smashes guitar pregame

CLEVELAND — The Browns lost running back Nick Chubb for the year back in Week 2 to a knee injury. The team rallied around him and dedicated the season to him. On a night where a Browns win could clinch the playoffs, Chubb rallied around his team pregame.

On Thursday night under the primetime lights, Chubb served as the team's Dawg Pound Captain, smashing the Jets-themed guitar just before kickoff.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb is your prime time Dawg Pound Captain, smashing the guitar pregame with the Batman mask and all. pic.twitter.com/Ey1PlkQviA — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 29, 2023

As Chubb, who is recovering from his second knee surgery he had to repair his ACL recently, walked up the stairs to smash the guitar, he threw his protective goggles into the crowd and pulled out a Batman mask to wear instead.

Fans roared as the fan-favorite got them hyped up before kickoff.

The Cleveland Browns are a win away from clinching the playoffs, and they have the chance to do it in front of their home crowd under primetime lights as they take on the New York Jets on Thursday night.

