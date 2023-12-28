Watch Now
Browns WR Amari Cooper questionable for Thursday night game against Jets

Browns Texans Football
AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Browns Texans Football
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 10:26:21-05

The Cleveland Browns might be without their top receiver on Thursday night when they take on the New York Jets.

The Browns have Amari Cooper listed as questionable as of Thursday morning.

Cooper is coming off a record-setting Week 16 where he set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards.

With this week being a short week for the Browns and having the potential to clinch the playoffs with a victory, if Cooper were to miss the game, there could be some implications.

