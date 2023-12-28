Browns WR Amari Cooper questionable for Thursday night game against Jets

The Cleveland Browns might be without their top receiver on Thursday night when they take on the New York Jets.

The Browns have Amari Cooper listed as questionable as of Thursday morning.

Cooper is coming off a record-setting Week 16 where he set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards.

RELATED Browns News Browns WR Amari Cooper sets 2 franchise records in game against Texans Camryn Justice

With this week being a short week for the Browns and having the potential to clinch the playoffs with a victory, if Cooper were to miss the game, there could be some implications.

Tune into News 5 tonight during our shows at 5 and 6 for updates.