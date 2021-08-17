Browns RB Nick Chubb launches 'Chubb Crunch' cereal benefiting charity

CLEVELAND — Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been a part of a balanced offense with the Cleveland Browns and will be through 2024 after signing an extension with the team—but he's now also the face of a balanced breakfast after launching a signature cereal.

Chubb launched the cereal, which is now available online and at local Heinen's grocery stores in Cleveland, called "Chubb Crunch."

The cinnamon toast squares not only provide fans with a collectable box and a tasty breakfast, portions of the proceeds of the cereal also benefit First Candle, an organization working to eliminate Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related infant deaths through education, while providing support for grieving families who have suffered a loss.

Chubb said that the charity is one that is close to him and made having his own cereal even more special knowing that it would help a good cause.

“I’m excited to release Chubb Crunch with PLB Sports and Entertainment,” Chubb said in a press release. “It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially one that benefits a cause that is close to my family.”

Chubb Crunch was created in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment, a company that creates unique brands of athletes and entertainers.

The cereal can be found at Cleveland-area Heinen's stores or purchased online with options for special collector add-ons available.

To learn more or to buy online, click here.

