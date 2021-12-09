Browns RB Nick Chubb named Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee for 3rd year straight

CLEVELAND — For the third year straight, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been named the team's nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given annually to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former players—Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner Larry Fitzgerald, and Leonard Wheeler—will narrow the 32 total nominees down to eight finalists, four from the AFC and four from the NFC.

Those eight finalists will then be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot for current players to vote on. The voting will be held on Dec. 18.

Teams are not permitted to vote on their own player, according to the NFL.

Announced as part of NFL Honors, the winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of their choice.

Chubb joins 31 other players, one from each team, as nominees for the award. Here are the nominees for each team:

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Atlanta Falcons Jake Matthews Los Angeles Chargers Derwin James Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Los Angeles Rams Jordan Fuller Buffalo Bills Josh Allen Miami Dolphins Jason McCourty Carolina Panthers Frankie Luvu Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen Chicago Bears Roquan Smith New England Patriots Matthew Slater Cincinnati Bengals Stanley Morgan New Orleans Saints Cameron Jordan Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb New York Giants James Bradberry Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott New York Jets C.J. Mosley Denver Broncos Pat Surtain II Philadelphia Eagles Darius Slay Detroit Lions Jamaal Williams Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk Houston Texans Brandin Cooks Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett Indianapolis Colts DeForest Buckner Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David Jacksonville Jaguars Shaquill Griffin Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Washington Football Team Landon Collins

