Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns RB Nick Chubb named Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee for 3rd year straight

items.[0].image.alt
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Nick Chubb
Posted at 3:17 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 15:17:18-05

CLEVELAND — For the third year straight, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been named the team's nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given annually to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former players—Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner Larry Fitzgerald, and Leonard Wheeler—will narrow the 32 total nominees down to eight finalists, four from the AFC and four from the NFC.

Those eight finalists will then be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot for current players to vote on. The voting will be held on Dec. 18.

Teams are not permitted to vote on their own player, according to the NFL.

Announced as part of NFL Honors, the winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of their choice.

Chubb joins 31 other players, one from each team, as nominees for the award. Here are the nominees for each team:

Arizona CardinalsBudda Baker Las Vegas RaidersDerek Carr
Atlanta FalconsJake Matthews Los Angeles ChargersDerwin James
Baltimore RavensLamar Jackson Los Angeles RamsJordan Fuller
Buffalo BillsJosh Allen Miami DolphinsJason McCourty
Carolina PanthersFrankie Luvu Minnesota VikingsAdam Thielen
Chicago BearsRoquan Smith New England PatriotsMatthew Slater
Cincinnati BengalsStanley Morgan New Orleans SaintsCameron Jordan
Cleveland BrownsNick Chubb New York GiantsJames Bradberry
Dallas CowboysDak Prescott New York JetsC.J. Mosley
Denver BroncosPat Surtain II Philadelphia EaglesDarius Slay
Detroit LionsJamaal Williams Pittsburgh SteelersBen Roethlisberger
Green Bay PackersAaron Jones San Francisco 49ersKyle Juszczyk
Houston TexansBrandin Cooks Seattle SeahawksTyler Lockett
Indianapolis ColtsDeForest Buckner Tampa Bay BuccaneersLavonte David
Jacksonville JaguarsShaquill Griffin Tennessee TitansDerrick Henry
Kansas City ChiefsPatrick Mahomes Washington Football TeamLandon Collins

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)