Browns RB Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for third consecutive week

CLEVELAND — Another week, another FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb has been nominated for his third straight performance, this time based on his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers under primetime lights Thursday.

During the game, Chubb rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while the Browns handily split up the offense with a strong pass game as well.

This week, Chubb is up against Bears running back Khalil Herbert (157 rushing yards, 20 carries, two touchdowns) and Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (141 rushing yards, 17 carries, one touchdown).

To vote for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, click here.

