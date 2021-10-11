Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns RB Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Nick Chubb
Posted at 3:26 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 15:26:31-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb had another phenomenal rushing performance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he's up for an award as a result.

Nominated for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week, Chubb lead Sunday's game with 161 rushing yards on 21 carries with a 52-yard touchdown. Chubb averaged 7.7 yards-er-carry Sunday.

During the game, Chubb reached the 4,000-rushing-yards milestone and now sits at a career total of 4,080 yards while also boasting the second-most carries by a Browns player in his first four years with 770. Chubb and fellow running back Kareem Hunt are the only pair of teammates in the NFL this season with at least a combined 800 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Each week, FedEx recognizes the top three running backs with a nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award based on their performance. The winner is then determined by fans.

Chubb is up against Titans running back Derrick Henry and Jaguars running back James Robinson.

To vote for Chubb, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (29-33)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)