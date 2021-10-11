Browns RB Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb had another phenomenal rushing performance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he's up for an award as a result.

Nominated for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week, Chubb lead Sunday's game with 161 rushing yards on 21 carries with a 52-yard touchdown. Chubb averaged 7.7 yards-er-carry Sunday.

During the game, Chubb reached the 4,000-rushing-yards milestone and now sits at a career total of 4,080 yards while also boasting the second-most carries by a Browns player in his first four years with 770. Chubb and fellow running back Kareem Hunt are the only pair of teammates in the NFL this season with at least a combined 800 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Each week, FedEx recognizes the top three running backs with a nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award based on their performance. The winner is then determined by fans.

Chubb is up against Titans running back Derrick Henry and Jaguars running back James Robinson.

To vote for Chubb, click here.

