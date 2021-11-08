Watch
Browns RB Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week award

AP Photos
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Browns Bengals Football
Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:40:21-05

CLEVELAND — After an explosive performance Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been nominated for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week award.

Chubb showed off his unstoppable run ability Sunday, rushing for 137 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

The most memorable of all Chubb's runs was the 70-yard touchdown run, his second touchdown of the day.

Chubb is up for the award with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns against the Jets, and Cardinals running back James Conner, who rushed for 96 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns against the 49ers.

The winning player will have a $2,000 donation made in their name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be used towards scholarships for HBCU students.

Chubb is the second Browns player this season to be nominated for the award, with running back D'Ernest Johnson getting the nod and winning the award for his stunning prime time performance against the Broncos.

Fans can help Chubb win the award by voting online, with the polls open until Wednesday at 3 p.m.

To vote for Chubb, click here.

