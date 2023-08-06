Browns RB Nick Chubb primed to showcase lesser-seen pass-catching role

BEREA, Ohio — Browns running back Nick Chubb has shown time and time again he is a force to be reckoned with on the football field, from his ability to find gaps and shed tackles, his pure strength from the backfield and, of course, his highlight reel stiff arm that has dropped the like of many defenders.

However, with an increased role as a pass-catcher seeming more and more likely this season, we'll likely see Chubb showcase another ability he has on the football field this year.

In the past, Chubb would take the field on first and second downs, chipping away at the defensive line over and over, looking for ways to weaken and expose them to open up the run game as the matchup went on. With running back Kareem Hunt on the roster as well, Hunt would typically come in for third downs and took on more of the pass-catching role.

With Hunt no longer with the team, the Browns have some adjustments to make to their approach in the run game. Second-year running back Jerome Ford knows that to be true and is working to help fill the void left by Hunt.

"I think it's big shoes to fill. Kareem obviously did great for us, and he's still a great running back, one of the great running backs in the free agency right now. But yeah, like you said, big shoes to fill for sure," Ford said. "Just still learning behind Chubb, and when the time comes and if I'm put into the game, I plan on a show for everybody.”

Even if Ford should take a leap in his second season, the Browns are poised to use Chubb in new ways as well.

Running backs coach and run game coordinator Stump Mitchell said that Chubb has all of the skills already needed to take on the role of catching from the backfield—noting he's done it a few times before.

"He was always good at it. He never got the opportunity. I think Nick may have dropped, last year, one ball, but he's good in everything that he does, and he always tries to work on all the traits that he does well and if he's slacking in one, he tried to work to improve in that as well," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said Chubb has been catching more passes during practice this year, mostly because Hunt is not here. But that has only boosted Chubb's already-trusted ability to be in that kind of role.

"He's got more work in training camp at that role because we don't have Kareem, which I'm not going to talk about," Mitchell said coyly. "So now Nick is in there on third down as well. See, he's had an opportunity to run more of those routes even though he did it during training camp the past three or four years. He was not that guy unless he had to be."

With no Hunt, Chubb may just, in fact, have to be.

Mitchell said right now, it looks like Chubb will be the first, second and third down back—with Ford stepping in when he needs a break or when head coach Kevin Stefanski feels the matchup calls for it.

"Now he's going to be the first, second and third down guy. When he's tired or when coach wants to substitute Jerome in, Jerome would go in as that one, two, three down back," Mitchell said.

During training camp sessions this season, Chubb has looked surehanded and confident while running plays, where he was a pass-catcher during 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s.

So while the Browns will continue flexing the muscle that is Chubb in the run game, they're also looking forward to showing off more of his skill in the passing game.

"All the backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. You haven't seen as much from Nick as you have, but you will see more this upcoming season," Mitchell said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.