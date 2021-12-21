Browns RB Nick Chubb surpasses 1,000 rushing yards this season

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb hit a major season milestone Monday evening in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

For his third consecutive season, Chubb has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards.

Chubb had a slow start Monday but got things going in the second half, scoring a touchdown and reaching the season milestone.

The Browns star running back notched 1,067 yards in 2020 and 1,494 yards in 2019.

