Browns RB Quinshon Judkins absent from practice, expected back Thursday after signing with team over weekend

BEREA, Ohio — After signing his fully guaranteed rookie deal over the weekend following a months-long waiting and negotiating period, Browns fans will have to wait a little longer to see running back Quinshon Judkins back in action due to his absence from the Browns' practice facilities on Wednesday.

Judkins was selected by the Browns out of Ohio State in the second round of this year's draft, taken with the No. 36 overall pick. He signed his rookie deal with the Browns on Saturday, one day before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After missing all of training camp and the preseason away from the team, unsigned after a July domestic violence arrest that has since seen charges dismissed, Judkins was given a special exemption to allow him to return to practice for up to two weeks without counting against the Browns' 53-man roster.

However, on the first day Judkins might practice with the team, he was absent from the building, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday before practice.

"He's not here today, not practicing today," Stefanski said.

Stefanski declined to comment on why Judkins was absent. He was asked specifically if it was related to a potential meeting in New York, the question implying he may be speaking with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the league's investigation into his July arrest and if he violated the personal conduct policy.

"He's not here today. Not going to get the specifics, but expect him here tomorrow," Stefanski said.

A short time later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Judkins is, in fact, in New York meeting with the league about his investigation.

Judkins last practiced with the team during OTAs, his arrest and subsequent absence occurring days before the start of training camp. Judkins has presumably been working out on his own, but it's unclear because the team did not have any contact with him while he was away.

With Judkins holding a roster exemption, the Browns have some time to ramp up the rookie running back before they give him his NFL debut.

Stefanski said, similar to a player coming back from injury, they'll "be smart" about their approach to Judkins' workload when he does return to practice, which Stefanski said should be Thursday. But his status for game action is to be decided later.

"I think with any player, you want to be very smart about where they are because it's all different. It could be guys coming off an injury, a guy that you signed late during the year, you just have to be smart about where they are, and that's where this week. We will take it day by day and see where he is before we make that determination," Stefanski said.