Browns RB Quinshon Judkins carted off field in game against Bills

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns took a brutal blow to their offense on Sunday as rookie sensation, running back Quinshon Judkins, was carted off the field with a leg injury.

Judkins was running upfield when he was tackled, and his leg appeared to bend outwards. He remained down on the field, hitting his helmet in apparent pain.

Trainers quickly took the field to observe Judkin,s and a short time later, the cart was brought out.

Judkins' right leg was placed in an air cast and then helped onto the back of the cart. Before he was driven off the field, his teammates came over to pat his back and helmet, wishing him well amid a clearly serious injury.

The Browns ruled Judkins out for the remainder of the game with a leg injury.

Before the injury, Judkins had eight carries for 22 yards and five catches for 29 yards. Judkins entered the game with 805 yards rushing, 142 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

Judkins was a bright spot all year amid many offensive struggles, breathing life and giving hope for a revamped running backs room.

The Browns will await further testing to determine the severity of the injury.