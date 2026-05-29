Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, LB Quincy Williams visit young patients at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's

CLEVELAND — Sometimes it's the small things that can make a tough day a little better and that's what the Cleveland Browns aimed to do on Wednesday as running back Quinshon Judkins and new linebacker Quincy Williams paid a visit to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

The two players spent Wednesday afternoon with young patients currently receiving care at the hospital, playing games with them, taking pictures and sharing in conversation.

The goal of the visit was simple.

"During a really difficult time that they may be having while they're hospitalized, being able to bring some smiles and some fun to the day," said UH Rainbow Babies & Children's president Marissa Kiefer.

But the visit had special meaning for both the kids and the players.

"It was one of the kids, who had just gotten out of surgery two hours ago, and once they told him that I would be coming here to the hospital, he was like 'I want to go, I want to go meet him.' So I think for myself, honestly, I learned something today," Judkins said.

Williams, who signed with the Browns this offseason and is new to Cleveland, was introduced to his new city by the children and their families.

He took recommendations for food to try and things to do in his free time, shared some facts about himself and even lost in a competitive game of Connect Four with one young boy.

"It means a lot. The biggest thing is getting to hang out with them. I actually lost in Connect Four, and I never lose, so that was something new for me," Williams said.

While there was plenty of fun between the Browns players and children, there was also a special activity. Judkins and Williams helped color some custom designs with the kids, which will be turned into stickers.

Those stickers will be both handed out and worn on the Browns' helmets this summer at training camp during the team's annual UH Rainbow Day, a special session of camp where children and families who are receiving care through UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital are invited out to watch the Browns practice in Berea. There, the kids get to participate in a high-five line while also receiving autographs and photos with players.

The helmets with the stickers designed on Wednesday will be auctioned to raise funds for UH Rainbow.

"A lot of my teammates aren't here, but they are going to be wearing their helmets, so I'm going to be able to explain to them and then also tell them a little bit about the kids who colored their stickers that are on their helmets," Williams said. "So it's kind of what I would say a bridge in between those guys like, 'Yo, my friends made these stickers. We're going to wear these stickers with pride.'"

Judkins and Williams are both excited for training camp, not only to get the pads on and ramp up as they eye the 2026 season ahead, but also to have the kids' stickers on their helmets and represent something bigger than football this summer.

"I'm here for something bigger than myself. I'm a leader for someone else that don't even watch me practice, but they just know for a fact: That guy's wearing my sticker," Williams said. "So I'm excited about it, really."

Judkins shared similar excitement.

"I told a lot of them, I was like, 'I definitely want to see you guys come and watch me practice and see you after today.' Get to see them again once they're healed and they've moved on in the progression of their healing stages," Judkins said.

We'll find out when UH Rainbow Day will be during Browns' training camp this season once the schedule is announced in the coming weeks, but with the stickers designed by their new young friends at the hospital, there's no doubt that day will be just as special as Wednesday was for the Browns players.

"For real, I got to show out on Rainbow Day," Williams said.