Browns RB Quinshon Judkins leaves field in game against Raiders

LAS VEGAS — In the midst of a strong performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins left the field with an injury Sunday.

Judkins took the ball up the middle for an 11-yard rush. After being tackled, Judkins remained down on the field in apparent discomfort.

Trainers took the field to observe Judkins, and a short time later, Judkins was able to walk off to the sideline under his own power and into the medical tent for evaluation.

Quinshon was able to quickly return to the game, but was pulled from the game and taken off the field for more evaluation.

Before the hit, Judkins had carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards and two touchdowns, both scored with direct snaps to Judkins in the red zone.

The Browns also listed defensive tackle Adin Huntington as questionable to return with a groin injury in the first half of the game.