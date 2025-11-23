Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins leaves field in game against Raiders

DT Adin Huntington questionable with groin injury
Quinshon Judkins
Eric Gay/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Quinshon Judkins
Posted

LAS VEGAS — In the midst of a strong performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins left the field with an injury Sunday.

Judkins took the ball up the middle for an 11-yard rush. After being tackled, Judkins remained down on the field in apparent discomfort.

Trainers took the field to observe Judkins, and a short time later, Judkins was able to walk off to the sideline under his own power and into the medical tent for evaluation.

Quinshon was able to quickly return to the game, but was pulled from the game and taken off the field for more evaluation.

Before the hit, Judkins had carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards and two touchdowns, both scored with direct snaps to Judkins in the red zone.

The Browns also listed defensive tackle Adin Huntington as questionable to return with a groin injury in the first half of the game.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.