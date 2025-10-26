Browns RB Quinshon Judkins leaves game with shoulder injury, CB Tyson Campbell evaluated for concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Browns started strong against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but as the game continued, things spiraled for Cleveland, adding insult, quite literally, to injury as the Browns saw key players leave the game.

New cornerback Tyson Campbell left the field with trainers to be evaluated for a concussion. Campbell was in coverage when Browns linebacker Devin Bush nearly collided with him, leaping over him to avoid a collision. Unfortunately, Bush didn't quite clear and his leg hit Campbell in the head.

Campbell was down on the field for a short time before leaving for evaluation.

Meanwhile, Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins also left the game with an injury.

Both players were ruled out.

Carson Schwesinger also limped off the field with trainers during the last few minutes of the fourth quarter.