Browns re-signing LB Anthony Walker Jr. to 1-year deal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a veteran leader presence to the roster, re-signing linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed.

Walker had recently entered free agency after spending the past two seasons playing for the Browns on one-year contracts. In his time with the Browns, Walker has played in 16 games, recording four passes defended, a sack and 126 total tackles.

More than his impact on the field, Walker has been a strong voice in the locker room for a core of younger players. Through some of the Browns more difficult moments and tough stretches of play, Walker became a constant for the team.

While he remained a leader, Walker was lost for the season in Week 3 after suffering a torn quad that required surgery to repair. Since then, Walker has been focused on his recovery and return to the field in 2023.

Before agreeing to terms to come back to the Browns, Walker visited with the Washington Commanders, exploring his options in free agency, ultimately returning to Cleveland on the one-year deal.

