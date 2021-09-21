Browns receiver Jarvis Landry placed on Injured Reserve

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list with an MCL sprain, the team announced Tuesday.

During the opening drive of Sunday's home opener against the Houston Texans, quarterback Baker Mayfield found Landry for nine yards, but after the play, Landry limped off the field. After being checked out in the medical tent on the sideline, Landry went back to the locker room with trainers. The team announced he was questionable to return with a knee injury and in the third quarter officially ruled him out for the remainder.

MRI results came in Monday showing Landry's injury was an MCL sprain.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that they would continue to evaluate him to see if he would need to be placed on IR, and made the move the following day.

Now on the IR, Landry will miss at least three weeks.

While Landry is sidelined, Stefanski said he expects him to continue to be a leader of his teammates.

Landry will be able to return from IR, if healthy, after three weeks with the rules that were modified last season. Before last season, players who were placed on IR would have been required to miss a minimum of six weeks worth of practice and eight weeks worth of games.

Teams are once again allowed to return an unlimited number of players from IR this season when before they would have been limited to two players per year.

Meanwhile, the Browns will rely on Rashard Higgins, Donovan-Peoples Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton in the receivers room, as well as Odell Beckham Jr., should he be cleared to return.

In addition to placing Landry on IR, the Browns signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad.

Originally a 2017 seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of Northwestern, Odenigbo, an Ohio native, has played in 32 regular season games and recorded 59 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over his four-year career. He spent the first two weeks of the 2021 season on the Browns practice squad.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.