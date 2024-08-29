Browns releasing QB Tyler Huntley, bringing back RB D'Onta Foreman

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns made their necessary roster cuts by Tuesday's deadline to trim it down to 53—but as head coach Kevin Stefanski made sure to remind everyone, it's the first 53, not the last. On Thursday, the Browns released one player and brought back another.

Cleveland had kept all four of the quarterback's they had through camp rostered at the deadline. Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley all made the cut, but the Browns were hoping to find a trade partner for Huntley.

That trade did not come to fruition, and Huntley was released Thursday, a league source confirmed.

Huntley had a nice camp with the Browns and threw 37-of-51 for 322 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions over three preseason games. However, keeping four quarterbacks was never the plan and the Browns are keen on the continued development of Thompson-Robinson, with Winston a key part of the locker room already backing up Watson, so Huntley was let go.

Tuesday was cutdown day for the Browns. They had until 4 p.m. to get the roster down to 53 for the regular season. Here are the moves they made to form their initial 53-man roster.

Here's the initial 53-man roster for the Browns' 2024 season

With the open roster spot, the Browns are signing running back D'Onta Foreman back to the team.

Foreman, who the Browns signed in March, was released on Tuesday as part of roster cuts with a desire for him to return to the team.

"D'Onta is a guy we think highly of, it's just sometimes it does come down to a numbers game," Stefanski said.

The numbers panned out and Foreman will return to the Browns to bolster the, as of now, small running backs room that consists of just Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. while Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines remain on injured lists.

Foreman had 10 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown in the preseason and has battled through his own injuries, including a rib injury sustained during the preseason and a scary neck injury sustained at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

RELATED: Browns RB D'Onta Foreman released from hospital, back with team after 'scary' neck injury