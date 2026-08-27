Browns releasing WR Cedric Tillman

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to take the field one last time in the preseason Thursday evening, with the regular season right around the corner. Roster cut-down day is also around the corner, when teams must reduce their roster to 53 players, with the deadline at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Browns got going on that task early, releasing wide receiver Cedric Tillman, league sources confirmed to News 5.

Tillman, 26, was selected out of Tennessee by the Browns in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Over his three seasons with Cleveland, Tillman has played in 38 games with 19 starts, recording 833 total receiving yards on 71 catches, with five touchdowns.

Injuries have hampered Tillman's availability over the last two seasons. In 2024, Tillman landed on injured reserve with a lingering concussion and last season, Tillman missed time with a nagging hamstring injury.

With the Browns selecting two wide receivers, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, in the first two days of this year's draft, Tillman quickly found himself on the fringe of the roster, with receivers Isaiah Bond and Tylan Wallace having strong camps and cementing themselves as strong options for the 53-man roster.

The Browns wrap up the preseason Thursday night against the Patriots as they finalize evaluations and make more roster-cut decisions over the next few days.