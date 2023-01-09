Browns request to interview LBs coaches Brian Flores, Jerod Mayo for defensive coordinator position

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are in search of a new defensive coordinator after firing Joe Woods Monday morning following a disappointing 7-10 season that saw the defense struggle through much of the first half and beyond. As part of their search, the team has requested to interview two big names in the NFL defensive world—Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

The Browns put in a request to interview Flores and Mayo on Monday

Flores was hired by the Steelers in February to serve as their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after he was fired as the head coach by the Miami Dolphins at the end of the 2021 season.

Flores was the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019 to 2021 and before that worked for the New England Patriots from 2008 to 2018 as a special teams assistant, defensive assistant and safeties and linebackers coach among other roles.

After Flores was fired by the Dolphins, he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Dolphins, alleging racial discrimination during the process of head coach interviewing and hiring. That lawsuit is ongoing.

As a head coach, Flores held a 24-25 record over three years.

Mayo was hired by the Patriots to be their inside linebackers coach in 2019 after playing linebacker for the team from 2008 to 2015. Mayo is a Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-round draft pick by New England in 2008.

The Browns will look to interview Flores and Mayo for the position, as well as other candidates throughout the week before hiring a replacement for Woods.

RELATED: Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods after disappointing season

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.