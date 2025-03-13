Browns restructure contract of OT Jack Conklin

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have been working to add and retain talent on the roster as the free agency season begins, but in order to do that, often times contracts of current players need to be restructured to help create spending funds, which Jack Conklin agreed to on Thursday, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Conklin and the Browns agreed on a contract restructure that will keep him in Cleveland this upcoming season while removing a year from his deal. Conklin will now be a free agent in 2026 rather than 2027.

The deal also pays Conklin $10 million this year rather than $14 million, with the opportunity of $2 million in incentives.

Conklin signed a three-year contract with the Browns in 2020, worth $42 million. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension in 2022. While the offensive tackle has dealt with numerous season-ending injuries, last season he played and started in 12 games, providing a much-needed veteran presence on a line that was riddled with injuries.

The restructuring of Conklin's contract wasn't the first for the Browns this offseason. The team has also restructured the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson, which created $35.8 million in cap space for the upcoming season.