Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson's contract, create nearly $36M in cap space

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns' front office has been hard at work for the past few weeks working on the roster and, of course, the books. In order to sign new players while paying the ones on the roster, you need salary cap space—which the Browns created more of by restructuring the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson, a league source confirmed.

Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns when they traded for him, has had his contract restructured once already, allowing Cleveland to navigate the salary cap amid the large contract.

This most recent restructure converts $44.79 million of Watson's base salary for the 2024 season into a signing bonus.

With the contract restructure, the Browns have freed up $35.832 million in cap space this season, putting the Browns over $62 million in space.

The Browns could use the space to sign more talent to the roster in free agency or roll it over to help address the cap next season as well.

Watson, 28, has been rehabbing a shoulder injury that ended his season after playing in just six games last year. He's ramped up his throwing, fully healthy, and is cleared for contact. While he did not play in a preseason game, he is slated to start Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, which will mark his first game action since November of 2023.

