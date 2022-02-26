Browns restructure RT Jack Conklin's contract in mutually beneficial deal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the 2022 season in more ways then one, scouting players to draft, looking into free agents to pursue, and, of course, working out deals with the guys already on the roster—and general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns did just that, restructuring the contract of right tackle Jack Conklin in a mutually beneficial way, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Conklin, who came to an agreement with the Browns on a restructure plan for his final year of his deal with the Browns, was due $12 million in non-guaranteed salary after penning the deal in 2020 when he joined the team as a free agent coming from the Titans.

The two-time All-Pro tackle will now earn $8 million guaranteed with $4 million in play-time incentives with his new contract terms.

The guaranteed money is beneficial for Conklin who is still recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon in his knee that he suffered in Week 12 last season. Conklin was making his return from injury after having been sidelined for three weeks with a dislocated elbow sustained earlier in the season when he was sidelined for the rest of the year with the knee injury which required surgery to repair.

As Conklin rehabs and looks to return at the start of the 2022 season, his restructured contract will now keep him with the team with a guaranteed salary while giving him a chance to earn his full amount due by getting and staying healthy this year.

The restructured contract benefits the Browns this season as well by freeing up $4 million in cap space this year—an important asset to have as the team looks to fill voids at several positions including receiver and along the defensive line.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

