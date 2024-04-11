Browns reworking RB Nick Chubb's contract for 2024, keeping him in Cleveland

BEREA, Ohio — At the start of the Browns offseason, there were rumblings and concerns about running back Nick Chubb's future with Cleveland. Rehabbing a knee surgery with a substantial salary in 2024, some thought of Chubb as a potential salary cap casualty. The organization repeated that their goal was to keep Chubb in Cleveland, and while that has always been the goal, it's now been solidified, as the Browns have agreed with Chubb on a reworked contract, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Browns hopeful to keep Nick Chubb in Cleveland beyond 2024

The Browns and Chubb have agreed to lower the running back's base salary from $11.775 million in this upcoming season. In return, the Browns have added opportunities to earn the money back through incentives.

The 28-year-old running back is currently recovering from two knee surgeries to repair damage to his MCL and ACL. While it will take some time, Chubb is expected to be back on the field in game action this season.

With that said, the Browns had always aimed to keep Chubb in orange and brown at the very least through 2024, with the running back set to become a free agent in 2025.

"I can say for myself, no one in the organization; I understand our family, nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh is the last time he carries the ball for the Cleveland Browns. And obviously, there are things that we'll have to work through, but that would not be our intention as well. We obviously will work to keep him on the team," general manager Andrew Berry said at the end of the season.

Now, with the contract rework, Chubb is locked in for the 2024 season and will be able to focus solely on his knee rehab and getting back onto the field this upcoming season.