Browns rookie class standing out at midpoint of preseason

CLEVELAND — The Browns didn't have a first or second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, but halfway through the preseason, Cleveland's rookie class has been shining and standing out with some impressive accolades.

"It’s an impressive rookie class from an intelligence standpoint," Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said following the Browns' game against the Washington Commanders.

According to Pro Football Focus, the rookie class has plenty to be proud of through their first two preseason games.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson received a PFF grade of 90.2 after throwing 17-for-21 in the preseason so far with 184 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 47 rushing yards.

His performance has fans excited for his future and continued development, and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson had high praise for him after the Commanders game.

“He’s been great. He’s been a sponge. He’s been learning. Whenever his time comes, he takes advantage of those opportunities, and he won’t shy away from any moment," Watson said. "He’s a great guy that’s been a great addition for the QB room, in the locker room, and then when he gets on the field, he brings that energy, and you can see it when he steps on the field, everyone is watching him, and you can feel the energy going throughout the whole team.”

In front of Thompson-Robinson, rookie tackle Dawand Jones has drawn attention for his performances this preseason. In the impressive 128 snaps that Jones has taken, he's given up just one pressure.

Additionally, center Luke Wypler has given up no pressures in the snaps he's taken on the offensive line, and on the flip side of the ball, safety Ronnie Hickman received a PFF grade of 82.8 after his impressive two interceptions against Washington.

The PFF accolades are not to mention the standout training camps that wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive tackle Siaki Ika have been having. Both players have shown moments of being true pros just a few months into their NFL work.

"I'm really impressed with this group," Stefanski said last week. "I think from top to bottom, from Ced all the way down to some undrafted guys, they’ve come into work."

Despite not selecting until the third round of the draft, with a haul of their first-round selections given up in the trade for Watson last year, the Browns—so far—seem to have been able to find a few gems.

Gems that will look to keep being polished as the regular season approaches.

That continues Thursday night with the rookies and backups getting a full-go in the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Thompson-Robinson will get the start with quarterback Kellen Mond taking over in the second half. The starters will continue resting after taking their preseason snaps in a few series last week.

