Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. practices Wednesday following domestic violence arrest

BEREA, Ohio — One day after being arrested and charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident that occurred Monday night, Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was on the practice fields in Berea.

Hall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of domestic violence after being accused of striking a woman, who identified herself as Hall's fianncèe, in the head with a baby bottle, dragging her outside by the arms, choking her, pushing her head through a wall and breaking open a bedroom door to drag her out, according to an Avon police report.

The report also accuses Hall of allegedly putting a gun to the woman's temple and saying, "I will f**king end it all. I don't care."

After being charged Tuesday, Hall was released on a personal bond of $10,000.

On Wednesday, Hall was with his team, participating in the joint practice sessions with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns issued the following statement on Tuesday regarding the incident:

We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time.

After Wednesday's practice session, head coach Kevin Stefanski began his press conference, acknowledging his understanding there would be questions about Hall being at practice but noting he didn't have much to add at this time.

"I know you guys have questions about Mike Hall. Respectfully, I don’t have much to add. I’m going to let legal proceedings play out, but I understand that you have to ask a question, but I really don’t have much on that subject," Stefanski began.

Stefanski declined to comment on Hall's status multiple times other than to reiterate their desire to "let the process play out."

While Hall did practice Wednesday, he did leave the fields early. The defensive tackle sustained an injury during the joint practice session with the Vikings, leaving the field with trainers.

Stefanski did not have an update on Hall's specific injury or if it would impact his status for the team's second joint practice with Minnesota.