Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders to start in first preseason game against Panthers

The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers Friday for their first preseason game, and rookie QB Shedeur Sanders is expected to start, according to national and local media reports.

Sanders was a fifth-round pick out of Colorado in this year's NFL Draft and is the son of NFL Hall of Fame returner Deion Sanders, who played for five NFL teams, also played in Major League Baseball and who now coaches the Colorado Buffaloes.

Over the past week, Sanders has been prepping for Friday's game at Browns Training Camp. He returned to team drills Monday after being limited with arm soreness on Saturday. He competed in 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s and situational team drills.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders compilation from Day 10 of training camp

Friday night's game will kick off at 7 p.m. on the road against the Carolina Panthers on News 5.

"Browns Countdown," with Jon Doss, Camryn Justice, and Aditi Kinkhabwala, starts Friday at 6 p.m. A postgame show will follow the game.

A familiar face will also be in the booth as Joe Thomas returns as color commentator.

