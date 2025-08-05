Joe Thomas returns to booth for preseason Browns games

CLEVELAND — Friday night is the first Browns game of the preseason, and a familiar face will be in the booth for News 5 as Joe Thomas returns as color commentator.

The Hall of Famer Thomas will join play-by-play man Chris Rose and sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

In 2023, Thomas received his gold jacket and became a Hall of Famer:

Browns legendary left tackle Joe Thomas is officially a Hall of Famer

He spent last preseason coaching in Germany.

“I am thrilled to be back in the booth for the Browns preseason broadcast this year,” Thomas said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to be a small part of the action as the team gears up for the 2025 season. Getting to work with two of the best in the business, in Chris Rose, who is fantastic to work with alongside the booth, and Aditi Kinkhabwala, who brings incredible insight and energy from the sideline, makes it even more special.”

The Browns play Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against the Carolina Panthers. "Browns Countdown," with Jon Doss, Camryn Justice and Kinkhabwala starts Friday at 6 p.m. A postgame show will follow the Panthers game.

Last year, the Browns and News 5 announced a multi-year renewal deal, extending a decade-long relationship to maintain the station as the club’s official flagship TV station.