Browns roster down to 73; more moves coming as Tuesday deadline approaches

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are working to reduce their active roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Monday afternoon, the team waived five players, among several other roster moves.

The waived players are: WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, DT Glen Logan, S Jovante Moffatt, T Ben Petrula and DE Curtis Weaver.

WR Javon Wims' contract was terminated.

DE Chris Odom was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury over the weekend.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the fourth quarter in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears.

David Dermer/AP Cleveland Browns linebacker Chris Odom (61) is taken from the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Browns signed Odom on Aug. 5, and while he was a longshot to make Cleveland's 53-man roster, he had shown positive flashes.

“He was doing a really nice job," Stefanski said. "A very, very good pass rusher, had a knack for it. Did a nice job in practice and had some nice moments in the preseason games.

"Very, very disappointed for him. Injuries are an unfortunate part of this game that we play and coach and we hate to see guys lose a year.”

The deadline to cut the roster down to 53 active players is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

