Browns RT Jack Conklin, RB Dylan Sampson injured in game against 49ers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns took a hit to their offensive line Sunday as they faced the San Francisco 49ers, losing their starting right tackle to injury.

Jack Conklin left the field in the first half of Sunday's game, heading into the blue medical tent for evaluation.

A short time later, he was listed as questionable as he was evaluated for a concussion.

The Browns went into the half with Conklin in question, but at the start of the third quarter, the Browns announced Conklin was ruled out with a concussion.

In Conklin's absence, the Browns turned to KT Leveston at right tackle.

Earlier in the game, center Ethan Pocic left the field with a leg injury and the Browns put in Luke Wypler, but Pocic was quickly able to return to the game.

Additionally, the Browns lost their running back Dylan Sampson for the game after he sustained a leg injury.

Sampson was listed as questionable with a calf injury that he sustained in the game.

In the fourth quarter, Sampson was ruled out for the remainder of the game.