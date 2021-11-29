Browns RT Jack Conklin out for season with knee injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns suffered another devastating blow to the offense Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, with Jack Conklin now out for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his knee, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Conklin was making his return from injury after having been sidelined for three weeks with a dislocated elbow sustained in the Halloween game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 6 and was activated from the list on Saturday.

On Sunday, during the Browns second offensive drive of the night, Conklin went down during a 3rd-and-7 play on Cleveland's 23-yard line. Following the play, Conklin remained on the ground, grabbing at his leg. He struggled to put weight on it after trainers took the field to check on him.

After helping Conklin to the sideline, trainers called for the medical cart, which took the offensive lineman back to the locker room for further evaluation. The Browns ruled Conklin out with a knee injury a short time later.

After the game, Stefanski called Conklin's injury "serious" but wanted to wait for an MRI before discussing what the injury might have been.

MRIs conducted Monday showed Conklin tore his patellar tendon, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

"It hurts to see Jack like that," defensive end Myles Garrett said after the game Sunday. "To see him have to deal with all these injuries and know what he's going through. It's tough to see, it's tough to watch and I feel for him."

Cleveland enters their bye week and while Conklin is now out for the season, the team hopes other players dealing with injury, like quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is playing through a shoulder injury, knee injury, foot injury and groin injury, can use the time to heal up and come back stronger in their second straight matchup with the Ravens on Dec. 12.

