Browns RT Jack Conklin questionable to return to game against Bengals with eye injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals for the season opener on Sunday at Huntingtown Bank Field, and in the first half, lost their starting right tackle, Jack Conklin, as he was evaluated for an injury.

Conklin left the field and was checked in the blue medical end in the second quarter of Sunday's game. A short time later, Conklin went back to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation.

The Browns' offensive lineman was listed as questionable to return with what the team is calling an eye injury.

With Conklin out, the Browns called in offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas to fill in at right tackle.