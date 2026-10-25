Browns RT Tytus Howard, CB Myles Harden leave field in game against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cleveland Browns saw some players leave the field with injuries in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, a player on each side of the ball.

Early in the third quarter, Browns right tackle Tytus Howard remained down on the field after a play. Trainers came out to check on Howard, who walked off the field with trainers and into the medical tent for evaluation.

A short time later, Howard went back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Browns turned to Dawand Jones to play right tackle in Howard's absence.

Following Howard's injury, the Browns saw another player leave the game, this time on defense.

Cornerback Myles Harden left the game and went back to the locker room with trainers in the third quarter of Sunday's game.

Before the quarter ended, the Browns listed Harden as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

With Harden out of the game, Mekhi Blackmon took the field in his place.