Browns rule out 1, list another as questionable for game against Lions

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns held their final practice as they prepare for the Detroit Lions. Following the practice, the team made some decisions regarding a few players dealing with injuries.

The Browns ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and listed offensive tackle Jack Conklin as questionable.

Hall has been sidelined for the entire start of the season as he works from a knee injury that ended his season last year. Hall has been rehabbing, and while he passed a physical at the end of training camp, he's been easing back into game action. Hall was ruled out for the first three games of the season, still limited or sidelined at practices each week during that time.

While Hall practiced every day this week leading into the game against the Lions, he was ruled out on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the line, offensive tackle Jack Conklin has been working his way back from an elbow injury that has sidelined him for the last two games. Conklin was healthy in Week 1 against the Bengals, but sustained an eye injury in that game that saw him leave the field and not return. As he continued practicing the following week, he sustained an elbow injury that has kept him from game action against the Ravens in Week 2 and the Packers in Week 3.

Conklin was able to practice every day this week, albeit in a limited capacity. After Friday's practice session, the Browns listed Conklin as questionable for the game.

In positive news, left guard Joel Biotnio, who has been dealing with a back injury, and cornerback Denzel Ward, who has been dealing with a shoulder and a toe injury, were not given injury designations for Sunday's game.