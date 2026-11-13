Browns rule out 2, list WR Denzel Boston as questionable for game against Texans

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns held their final practice of the week on Friday as they prepare for their Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans, and after the session, ruled out two players for the game while listing a key member of the offense as questionable.

Safety Ronnie Hickman and fullback Michael Burton have both been ruled out for Sunday's game. Hickman has been in concussion protocol this week, placed there before the week of practice began. Burton has missed the week of practice with a calf injury and was officially ruled out on Friday.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston was listed as questionable heading into the game.

Boston missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice with a toe injury. The Browns considered the injury minor but are taking caution with it. Boston returned to practice on Friday in a limited fashion.

Head coach Todd Monken said that they'll see how Boston responds over the next 48 hours before they make a decision, but added that Boston's injury is "trending in the right direction."

With Hickman out, the Browns will lean on rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren heavily on Sunday, while they'll explore blocking options to step up with Burton out.