Browns rule out 3 players, list another as questionable for game against Raiders

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, but there are a few guys in question for the game as they deal with injuries.

Here are the Browns' injury designations for Sunday's game:

QUESTIONABLE



RT Jack Conklin (knee)

OUT



QB Dillon Gabriel (concussion protocol)

WR Jamari Thrash (foot)

DE Alex Wright (quad)

Conklin was limited all week in practice with a knee injury. The Browns will monitor Conklin over the next 48 hours before determining his availability.

Gabriel returned to practice on Friday after being sidelined for the first two days due to concussion protocol. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after practice that Gabriel hasn't quite cleared protocol, prompting them to rule him out for Sunday's game.

The expectation is that the Browns will elevate quarterback Bailey Zappe to the active roster for the game, making him QB2 with Gabriel out.

Thrash missed the last two days of practice with a foot injury and was ruled out on Friday.

Wright has remained out of practice this week as he works back from a quad injury he sustained in the game against the New York Jets and was also ruled out on Friday.

Meanwhile, some players enter the game with no injury designations after working through some things this week.

Tight end David Njoku missed the first two days of practice with a knee injury. Stefanski called the injury "day-to-day" on Wednesday, noting that Njoku was working hard to be available for Sunday's game. He returned to practice on Friday and was cleared to play on Sunday.

Left tackle Cam Robinson was also limited in practice this week with a knee injury, but after Friday's session was cleared to play.

Meanwhile, defensive end Myles Garrett missed practice on Friday with an illness, but is also expected to be good for the game on Sunday.