Browns rule out 7 players , list 5 others as questionable for game against Bears

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their bitterly cold Week 15 matchup against the Bears in Chicago on Sunday, but a number of guys won't be taking the field, while others are in question for the game.

Here are the injury designations announced by the Browns on Friday after practice:

QUESTIONABLE:

LG Joel Bitonio

WR Malachi Corley

DT Mason Graham

WR Cedric Tillman

G Zak Zinter

OUT:

CB Denzel Ward

TE David Njoku

RT Jack Conklin

DT Adin Huntington

RB Dylan Sampson

RG Wyatt Teller

QB Deshaun Watson

Ward left the field in the fourth quarter of last week's game with a calf injury and did not return. Ward missed all three days of practice and was ruled out after practice on Friday.

Njoku sustained a knee injury on a touchdown play against the Titans last week and missed the week of practice. He was also ruled out on Friday.

Teller had been ruled out earlier in the week, working through a calf injury he sustained two weeks ago that sidelined him for the Titans game and now for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Sampson missed the entire week of practice with a calf and a hand injury. Sampson's right hand was injured against the Titans and will keep him out of Sunday's game.

Conklin sustained a concussion against the 49ers and has remained in concussion protocol since. He's yet to be able to return to practice and was ruled out for the second straight week.

Huntington has been sidelined since the game against the Raiders when he sustained a quad injury. He has remained out of practice and games since, and was ruled out again this week against the Bears.

Watson had his practice window opened two weeks ago after spending all year on the injured reserve list. He's not yet been activated to the roster.

Meanwhile, Tillman, who has been in concussion protocol after a hit he sustained against the Titans, was able to return to practice on Friday. He was listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Fellow receiver Malachi Corley also sustained a concussion last week and received the same designation.

Bitonio missed the first two days of this week's practice with a knee and a back injury but was able to return on Friday. Graham also returned to practice after missing the first two days with a rib injury. Both are listed as questionable for the game.

Zinter, who has been a scratch most weeks on game day, was able to play six snaps against the Titans but appeared on the injury report Thursday with a back injury and missed Friday as well. He's questionable for Sunday's game.

The long list of Browns injuries will make a challenging matchup even harder, but Cleveland will look to brave the temperatures expected to dip into -10 degrees with wind chill as they hope to find their fourth win of the season.