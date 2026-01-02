Browns rule out Carson Schwesinger, David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., for final game of season

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their final game of the season, set to head to Cincinnati to close out the season against the Bengals. But as they do, a few of their stars will not be on the field as the season comes to an end, with the Browns ruling out linebacker Carson Schwesinger and tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr.

Standout rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger also missed the week of practice as he worked through an ankle and quad injury. Schwesigner was banged up in the game against the Steelers, but while he was seen limping on the field here and there, pushed through the injury and played every single defensive snap. However, Schwesinger was ruled out for the final game at the end of the week of practice.

Njoku has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 14, when he reaggravated a previous ailment as he caught a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans. He left that game and did not return with the knee injury and has been sidelined since, missing another week of practice with the injury and as he dealt with a personal matter.

The future for Njoku in Cleveland is uncertain as the tight end becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Fannin sustained a groin injury last Friday in practice and was questionable for the game against the Steelers. He was able to play but reaggravated the injury as he caught a touchdown pass, leaving the game with the groin injury and unable to return. Fannin missed the entire week of practice and was ruled out on Friday.

The Browns also ruled out linebacker Winston Reid, who has been working his way back from injured reserve.

There are three other injury designations for Sunday's game, with three additional players listed as questionable.

Here are all of the Browns' injury designations for Sunday's season finale in Cincinnati:

OUT:

TE David Njoku

TE Harold Fannin Jr.

LB Carson Schwesinger

LB Winston Reid

QUESTIONABLE:

CB Myles Harden

G Teven Jenkins

C Kingsley Eguakun

Harden is dealing with a shoulder injury that he was able to return to practice with this week. Jenkins remains in concussion protocol, but if he clears before Saturday, he's expected to start at right guard. Meanwhile, Eguakun, who was added to the roster via waivers this week, is dealing with a knee and shoulder injury and is also questionable to play Sunday.