Browns rule out DT Mike Hall Jr. for Sunday's season opener against Bengals

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns' 2025 season is set to begin on Sunday as they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field, but one player will have to wait a bit longer before he sees the field as he works his way back from injury.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was ruled out on Friday ahead of the game.

Hall is currently working back from a season-ending knee injury from last year that he had surgery to repair. He passed his physical at the end of training camp and returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, continuing to work on Friday. However, he's not quite ready to get back to game action.

The good news is no other players were listed with injury designations for Sunday's game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett appeared on the injury/participation report on Thursday with a hip injury, and was held out of practice that day. However, he returned to practice activities on Friday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said they knew he was alright.

"No. No scare. He's good," Stefanski said. "Just was feeling a little uncomfortable. He's good to go."

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has been dealing with a quad injury that has limited him in practice this week. He also did not receive an injury designation.

The Browns, aside from Hall, enter the season relatively healthy, which is the goal every year to start the season knowing that it might not always be that way as the season goes on.