Browns rule out Mike Hall Jr. for game against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns wrapped up the final practice before their first matchup of the season with Pittsburgh, and one player will not be taking the field against the Steelers.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has yet to play this season, ruled out for each of the first five games as he rehabs from a knee injury that ended his season last year. Hall was limited in practice all week, and on Friday after practice was ruled out for Sunday's game.

Not given an injury designation was defensive tackle Shelby Harris, who missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury he sustained in London against the Vikings. Harris returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, and on Friday he was out there working with the team again.

Safety Damontae Kazee missed Thursday's practice with illness but returned on Friday. He also was not given an injury designation.