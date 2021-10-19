Browns rule out RB Nick Chubb for game against Denver Broncos

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Tuesday.

Chubb was also ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after he sustained a calf injury towards the end of the Chargers game.

Against the Chargers, Chubb led the game in rushing with 161 yards on 21 carries, which includes his 52-yard touchdown.

The Browns were already without running back Kareem Hunt, who was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday with a calf injury, deeming him out for at least three weeks. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was also placed on IR with a high ankle sprain.

Stefanski said he will hold Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. out of practice, but won't rule them out of Thursday's game. Conklin is dealing with a knee injury and Wills has been working through an ankle injury since Week 1.

Stefanski also said he is not sure how much Odell Beckham Jr. will practice Tuesday as he deals with a shoulder injury, but that he won't rule him out for Thursday yet.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, will practice Tuesday on a "limited basis" and the decision to play him or rest him will be made later in the week, although Mayfield said Tuesday he expects to play Thursday.

