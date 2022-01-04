4 Browns players injured during Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — Four Browns defensive players left the field Monday evening during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cornerback Greedy Williams was the first injury of the night, leaving the field with a shoulder injury.

The Browns have listed Williams as questionable to return.

The second injury was to safety Grant Delpit, who collided with cornerback A.J. Green with just over three minutes left in the second quarter.

Browns trainers took the field to observe Delpit, who appeared to have injured his knee. Delpit walked to the sideline with trainers and headed to the medical tent. He returned to the field a short time later.

In the second half, Denzel Ward was listed as questionable to return with a groin injury while linebacker Sione Takitaki was ruled out in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.