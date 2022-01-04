Watch
4 Browns players injured during Steelers game

Gene J. Puskar/AP
The ball gets past Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) and Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Greedy Williams
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 22:21:16-05

PITTSBURGH — Four Browns defensive players left the field Monday evening during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cornerback Greedy Williams was the first injury of the night, leaving the field with a shoulder injury.

The Browns have listed Williams as questionable to return.

The second injury was to safety Grant Delpit, who collided with cornerback A.J. Green with just over three minutes left in the second quarter.

Browns trainers took the field to observe Delpit, who appeared to have injured his knee. Delpit walked to the sideline with trainers and headed to the medical tent. He returned to the field a short time later.

In the second half, Denzel Ward was listed as questionable to return with a groin injury while linebacker Sione Takitaki was ruled out in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

