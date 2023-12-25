Browns S Grant Delpit hosts second annual toy drive

On Christmas day, Browns safety Grant Delpit hosted his second annual toy drive.

They had a copious amount of gifts for kids, including TVs, bikes and an Oculus that was in a raffle.

"It's a great feeling to see a kid smile, man, that's what it's all about," Delpit said.

The event was held at the Lakeview Community Center, and kids with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority were invited to participate.

This toy drive is just one of the events the Browns organization has done for its "Month of Giving."

Throughout December, players, coaches, alumni, and staff with the Browns have been participating in community activities and hosting numerous events.

"Every kid should be smiling on Christmas," Delpit said.