Browns S Grant Delpit named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — After making a game-defining play on a kick return against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Browns safety Grant Delpit earned some accolades from the league, being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Delpit was in kick return coverage following the Browns' first touchdown of the game. Miami's Dee Eskridge was bringing the kick up the field when Delpit executed a perfect punchout, knocking the ball clean out of Eskridge's hands and into position for Browns' safety Rayshawn Jenkins to recover. The Browns went on to score another touchdown as a result of the forced fumble.

The play added to Delpit's strong game on defense as well, with the Browns' safety hitting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which led to an interception by Jenkins, also leading to a Browns touchdown as a result of the turnover.

Delpit finished the game with two special teams tackles and a forced fumble, with two tackles and a sack on defense.

"I think in all phases—leadership, his playmaking ability—like I said earlier in the year, I think he's going All-Pro and Pro Bowl, so definitely hoping that for him. He's been great for us. We need to keep getting performances like that out there on Sundays. But yeah, showing up everywhere. I mean, special teams getting a punch out, so he's been great," said cornerback Denzel Ward.

This is the second weekly special teams award presented to a Browns player this season. Kicker Andre Szmyt won the award back in Week 3.