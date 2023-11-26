Watch Now
Browns S Juan Thornhill active for game against Broncos, LB Anthony Walker Jr. ruled out

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-3. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 14:45:12-05

DENVER — The Cleveland Browns are inside Empower Field at Mile High, set to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. They'll do so, with some on the sidelines and others playing through injury.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and safety Juan Thornhill entered Sunday's game listed as questionable.

Walker sustained a hamstring injury against the Steelers that sidelined him for the rest of the game following the injury. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned on Friday in a limited fashion. Meanwhile, Thornhill has been dealing with a calf injury he sustained against the Baltimore Ravens. Thornhill missed the game against the Steelers and missed Wednesday's practice but returned in a limited fashion on Thursday.

Before kickoff, the Browns cleared Thornhill to play but ruled Walker out for the game.

Here are the Browns inactives:

  • WR Marquise Goodwin
  • LB Anthony Walker Jr.
  • CB Denzel Ward
  • C Luke Wypler
  • DE Isaiah McGuire
  • DT Siaki Ika
  • T Leroy Watson IV

Ward and Goodwin had been ruled out on Friday. Ward has been dealing with a shoulder injury that saw him miss the entire week of practice. Goodwin is still in concussion protocol from a hit he took to the helmet in the game against the Cardinals.

