Browns S Juan Thornhill among inactives for season opener against Bengals

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns kick off their 2023 season Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals—but they'll do so with some players sidelined.

Among the Browns players inactive on Sunday is safety Juan Thornhill.

Thornhill, who was limited this week in practice with a calf injury, entered the game listed as questionable. Before kickoff, he was ruled out.

The Browns will look to safety Rodney McLeod to fill in.

Here is the Browns' full list of inactives:



S Juan Thornhill

CB Kahlef Hailassie

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

Meanwhile, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been working through a calf injury sustained at training camp, will play Sunday.

Here are the Bengals inactives:



HB Chase Brown

CB DJ Ivey

DE Joseph Ossai

C Trey Hill

OT Jackson Carman

