Browns S Ronnie Hickman evaluated for concussion, questionable to return to game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Cleveland Browns rookie safety Ronnie Hickman is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as he is being evaluated for a concussion.

Hickman left the field in the first half and went into the medical tent. After a significant amount of time in the tent, Hickman went back to the locker rooms for further evaluation.

Hickman is currently being evaluated for a concussion.

Before the injury, Hickman continued impressing, notching an interception—his third in the past two games.

Hickman, an undrafted free agent out of The Ohio State University, has been making a case for himself as he works to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

